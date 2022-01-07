DGAP-AFR: technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022

Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022

Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022

Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022

Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022

Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022

Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17

48336 Sassenberg

Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de





 
