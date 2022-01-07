DGAP-AFR: technotrans SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

technotrans SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








Hiermit gibt die technotrans SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.05.2022

Ort: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.05.2022

Ort: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.11.2022

Ort: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.11.2022

Ort: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17

48336 Sassenberg

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de





 
