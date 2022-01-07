





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















07.01.2022 / 10:30







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 03, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 03, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022



Address:

technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 03, 2022Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 03, 2022Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 08, 2022Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 08, 2022Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

























07.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



