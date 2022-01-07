DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
4.0500 EUR 6176.25 EUR
4.0400 EUR 6060.00 EUR
4.0200 EUR 4365.72 EUR
4.0300 EUR 3844.62 EUR
4.0300 EUR 3772.08 EUR
4.0300 EUR 3768.05 EUR
4.0200 EUR 3674.28 EUR
4.0300 EUR 2849.21 EUR
4.0900 EUR 2298.58 EUR
4.0200 EUR 2239.14 EUR
4.0500 EUR 2219.40 EUR
4.0300 EUR 2015.00 EUR
4.0500 EUR 1749.60 EUR
4.0200 EUR 1386.90 EUR
4.0500 EUR 1389.15 EUR
4.0400 EUR 1212.00 EUR
4.0300 EUR 1168.70 EUR
4.0500 EUR 1158.30 EUR
4.0500 EUR 972.00 EUR
4.0500 EUR 850.50 EUR
4.0300 EUR 806.00 EUR
4.0300 EUR 584.35 EUR
4.0500 EUR 477.90 EUR
4.0500 EUR 437.40 EUR
4.0500 EUR 340.20 EUR
4.0200 EUR 297.48 EUR
4.0800 EUR 204.00 EUR
4.0300 EUR 197.47 EUR
4.0700 EUR 122.10 EUR
4.0700 EUR 93.61 EUR
4.0500 EUR 56.70 EUR
4.0300 EUR 32.24 EUR
4.0500 EUR 28.35 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.037449 EUR 56847.2800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
