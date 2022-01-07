





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.0500 EUR





6176.25 EUR



4.0400 EUR





6060.00 EUR



4.0200 EUR





4365.72 EUR



4.0300 EUR





3844.62 EUR



4.0300 EUR





3772.08 EUR



4.0300 EUR





3768.05 EUR



4.0200 EUR





3674.28 EUR



4.0300 EUR





2849.21 EUR



4.0900 EUR





2298.58 EUR



4.0200 EUR





2239.14 EUR



4.0500 EUR





2219.40 EUR



4.0300 EUR





2015.00 EUR



4.0500 EUR





1749.60 EUR



4.0200 EUR





1386.90 EUR



4.0500 EUR





1389.15 EUR



4.0400 EUR





1212.00 EUR



4.0300 EUR





1168.70 EUR



4.0500 EUR





1158.30 EUR



4.0500 EUR





972.00 EUR



4.0500 EUR





850.50 EUR



4.0300 EUR





806.00 EUR



4.0300 EUR





584.35 EUR



4.0500 EUR





477.90 EUR



4.0500 EUR





437.40 EUR



4.0500 EUR





340.20 EUR



4.0200 EUR





297.48 EUR



4.0800 EUR





204.00 EUR



4.0300 EUR





197.47 EUR



4.0700 EUR





122.10 EUR



4.0700 EUR





93.61 EUR



4.0500 EUR





56.70 EUR



4.0300 EUR





32.24 EUR



4.0500 EUR





28.35 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.037449 EUR





56847.2800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/01/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MIC:

XETR



