DGAP-Adhoc: PAION ASSIGNS CHINESE REMIMAZOLAM PATENTS AND SELLS RELATED FUTURE ROYALTIES FOR EUR 20.5 MILLION TO HUMANWELL HEALTHCARE GROUP
2022. január 07., péntek, 13:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Contract
PAION ASSIGNS CHINESE REMIMAZOLAM PATENTS AND SELLS RELATED FUTURE ROYALTIES FOR EUR 20.5 MILLION TO HUMANWELL HEALTHCARE GROUP
Since 2012, PAION and Yichang Humanwell, a subsidiary of Humanwell, have had an exclusive remimazolam license agreement for China under which PAION was eligible to receive 5% royalties on net sales.
Dr Jim Phillips, CEO of PAION AG, commented: "We are pleased to have concluded this agreement with Humanwell. During our highly successful cooperation over the last almost 10 years, our partner has brought remimazolam through regulatory approval in China and is making strong progress in establishing this important product in the market. This significant non-dilutive financing enables us to continue to invest in expanding our European commercial teams for our three approved products in anesthesia and critical care. This will allow us to invest in our own sales growth with the goal of becoming a sustainably profitable specialty pharmaceutical company in the next 3 years."
About Humanwell
In addition, PAION markets two intensive care products in selected European countries: Angiotensin II (GIAPREZA(R)), a vasoconstrictor indicated for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and eravacycline (XERAVA(R)), a novel fluorocycline type of antibiotic indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.
PAION"s mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the fields of anesthesia and critical care by bringing novel products to market to benefit patients, doctors and other stakeholders in healthcare.
PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany).
