DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








10.01.2022




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)























































































Price(s) Volume(s)
3.82 EUR 1910.00 EUR
3.80 EUR 1900.00 EUR
3.77 EUR 3770.00 EUR
3.78 EUR 3780.00 EUR
3.78 EUR 3780.00 EUR
3.78 EUR 786.24 EUR
3.79 EUR 3790.00 EUR
3.81 EUR 3017.52 EUR
3.77 EUR 3770.00 EUR
3.79 EUR 739.05 EUR
3.81 EUR 3067.05 EUR
3.77 EUR 3770.00 EUR
3.78 EUR 873.18 EUR
3.75 EUR 6633.75 EUR
3.73 EUR 3730.00 EUR
3.75 EUR 768.75 EUR
3.81 EUR 3821.43 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.778541 EUR 49906.9700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

10/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra)
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
