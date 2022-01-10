DGAP-News: Reply increases its presence in North America by acquiring Enowa LLC and The Spur Group
REPLY [MTA, STAR: REY] strengthens its presence on the US market with the double acquisition of Enowa LLC (www.enowa.com) - a company specialized in consulting and development of solutions based on SAP technology - and The Spur Group (www.thespurgroup.com) - a leader in strategy consulting for marketing and sales.
Enowa LLC, headquartered in Philadelphia, is a leader in the fields of cloud design and value-added services on SAP technology and counts among its customers some of the main North American names in the space of Industrial Chemical, Consumer Services, Healthcare and Energy.
The Spur Group, based in Bellevue (Seattle), supports the main Tech Giants and global brands - including Cisco, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Qlik and VMWare - in defining go to market and positioning strategies combining skills in strategy, marketing, data analysis and operating models.
The investments in Enowa LLC and in The Spur Group, which together employ over 400 people, are part of Reply"s international growth strategy, particularly in the United States, where Reply is already present in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Seattle, and St. Louis.
The founders of Enowa LLC and The Spur Group with the role of "Partner Reply" will have the task of developing the activities of their respective companies within the Reply Group in North America.
"Enowa and The Spur Group - said Mario Rizzante, President of Reply - are both characterized by a great entrepreneurial spirit and constant attention to technological innovation. Thanks to the strong complementarity of their services with our current offer, we will create an optimal platform that will allow Reply to further develop its footprint in the United States, the most important world market for IT services ".
Ali Sarraf, CEO of Enowa LLC commented: "We are very excited to be joining Reply"s network of companies as the leading SAP Consulting practice in North America. The strong interest in people, culture and customer focus that characterize Reply fit perfectly with our corporate culture. Together we will have the opportunity to bring new value to our customers."
"I"m thrilled to announce The Spur Group is joining Reply a company that shares the same focus on great experiences for its people and customers. - stated Randy Karr CEO of The Spur Group - We bring to Reply US network a set of unique capabilities, including strategic business consulting and go-to-market expertise. Reply has existing business in many different markets, current relationships with many of our targeted customers, standard processes and structures we can tap into, and a pool of capabilities we can now access. As a company, we are now stronger than we have ever been".
ENOWA LLC
January 10th, 2022
This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.
