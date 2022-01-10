MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 3, 2022 until and including January 7, 2022, a number of 53,565 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

03.01.2022

10,422

8.6438

04.01.2022

10,591

8.6207

05.01.2022

10,716

8.6700

06.01.2022

11,064

8.4616

07.01.2022

10,772

8.4768



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including January 7, 2022 amounts to 53,565 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.