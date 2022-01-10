DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE announces up to EUR 250 million share buy-back program
2022. január 10., hétfő, 18:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)
HelloFresh SE announces up to EUR 250 million share buy-back program
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
Berlin, 10 January 2022. The management board of HelloFresh SE (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company"s supervisory board, resolved today to use the authorization granted by the Company"s annual general shareholders" meeting of 26 May 2021 and introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which represents at current share price ca. 2.4% of the Company"s ca. 174 million outstanding shares and shall consist of two tranches. A first tranche of up to EUR 125 million will be launched on 11 January 2022. A second tranche of up to another EUR 125 million is intended to be launched later in 2022, subject to market developments.
Under the first tranche, the Company may acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million (excluding costs incidental to the purchase and not more than 2.5 million shares) in the period from 11 January 2022 through (and including) 31 March 2022, provided that the end date can be extended by the number of trading days, if any, on which no purchases can be made due to the contractually agreed price range. Any repurchases will be made by Kepler Cheuvreux within a contractually agreed price range; in the case of a substantial increase in the Company"s share price, no or only part of the planned purchases would be made. Repurchased shares will be cancelled or used to meet obligations arising from the Company"s employee equity incentive programs. The Company reserves the right to terminate the buy-back program at any time.
Legal Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1266932
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1266932 10-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
