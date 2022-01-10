Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 6th Interim Announcement, concurrently Completion Announcement

In the period from January 03, 2022 until and including January 10, 2022, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 96,122 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from January 03, 2022 until and including January 10, 2022 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

January 03, 2022

18,601

71.7335

January 04, 2022

17,760

69.5729

January 05, 2022

18,526

65.9024

January 06, 2022

19,150

63.7060

January 07, 2022

18,356

63.2598

January 10, 2022

3.729

62.7137

Total:

96,122

66.6431



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including January 10, 2022 amounts to 500,000 shares. The maximum number of shares to be bought back under the share buy-back program has been reached on January 10, 2022 and the share buy-back program is therefore completed. The purchase price per share paid for the 500,000 shares bought amounted to an average of EUR 67.6705.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, January 10, 2022

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner