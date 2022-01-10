DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 6th Interim Announcement, concurrently Completion Announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 6th Interim Announcement, concurrently Completion Announcement



In the period from January 03, 2022 until and including January 10, 2022, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 96,122 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.



The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from January 03, 2022 until and including January 10, 2022 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:



























Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
January 03, 2022 18,601 71.7335
January 04, 2022 17,760 69.5729
January 05, 2022 18,526 65.9024
January 06, 2022 19,150 63.7060
January 07, 2022 18,356 63.2598
January 10, 2022 3.729 62.7137
Total: 96,122 66.6431

 

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including January 10, 2022 amounts to 500,000 shares. The maximum number of shares to be bought back under the share buy-back program has been reached on January 10, 2022 and the share buy-back program is therefore completed. The purchase price per share paid for the 500,000 shares bought amounted to an average of EUR 67.6705.



Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.



The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Koblenz, January 10, 2022



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
