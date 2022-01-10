Share buyback / 12th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 3 January 2022 up to and including 7 January 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 74,828 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number of treasury shares acquired



(in units)

Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places



(in EUR)

03.01.2022

14,828

59.3236

04.01.2022

15,000

58.8169

05.01.2022

15,000

58.5084

06.01.2022

15,000

56.4376

07.01.2022

15,000

55.7927



This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 860,775.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 10 January 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board