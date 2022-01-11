DGAP-AFR: Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. január 11., kedd, 13:13







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brenntag SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








11.01.2022 / 13:13



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Brenntag SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 09, 2022

Address: https://corporate.brenntag.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-events/finanzpublikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 09, 2022

Address: https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022

Address: https://corporate.brenntag.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-events/finanzpublikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022

Address: https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-publications/













11.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1267321  11.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267321&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum