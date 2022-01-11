





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















11.01.2022 / 14:44









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Kienle



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Eva

Last name(s):

Kienle

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007074007





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale (transaction was executed via joint deposit of securities with his wife Eva Kienle)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

75.0000 EUR





52500.00 EUR



75.1000 EUR





25158.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

75.0324 EUR





77658.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

10/01/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



