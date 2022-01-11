DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








11.01.2022 / 16:02




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: C&F Consulting EURL

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Marc
Nachname(n): Cluzel
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
30.73 EUR 46088.85 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
30.73 EUR 46088.85 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.01.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
