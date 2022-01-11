DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: C&F Consulting EURL

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Cluzel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
30.73 EUR 46088.85 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
30.73 EUR 46088.85 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

07/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
