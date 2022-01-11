

BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) Considered a Patentable Technology



Zwingenberg, Germany, January 11th, 2022. BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") received an international search report and a written opinion from the European Patent Office (EPO) as international searching authority (ISA). The favorable written opinion states that the BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) nucleases for which patent protection is sought under the Patent Corporation Treaty (PCT) are - with regard to the BEC nuclease sequences - inventive, are industrially applicable and are also not otherwise excluded from patent protection. Hence, the respective sequences of the BEC nucleases are considered patentable by the EPO.



The patent application and the search report are expected to be published by the WIPO shortly after January 21st, 2022. After the publication the regular patent approval process including the opposition proceedings period after grant will take its course.



About BRAIN



BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group"s business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company"s own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.



The BRAIN Group maintains its own diverse collection of natural resources: the BRAIN Bioarchive comprises microorganisms, genetic material and natural substances. Based on this collection and with a comprehensive technology portfolio, BRAIN addresses technological challenges and develops bio-based products and solutions that are already successfully employed in the industry. The BRAIN Group has its own production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological production expertise, complete the value chain within the Group.



As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.



Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).











