DGAP-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) Considered a Patentable Technology
2022. január 11., kedd, 18:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Patent
BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) Considered a Patentable Technology
Zwingenberg, Germany, January 11th, 2022. BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") received an international search report and a written opinion from the European Patent Office (EPO) as international searching authority (ISA). The favorable written opinion states that the BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) nucleases for which patent protection is sought under the Patent Corporation Treaty (PCT) are - with regard to the BEC nuclease sequences - inventive, are industrially applicable and are also not otherwise excluded from patent protection. Hence, the respective sequences of the BEC nucleases are considered patentable by the EPO.
The patent application and the search report are expected to be published by the WIPO shortly after January 21st, 2022. After the publication the regular patent approval process including the opposition proceedings period after grant will take its course.
Notifying person:
Michael Schneiders, Head of IR & Sustainability
BRAIN Biotech AG
Investor Relations Office
End of ad hoc announcement
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About BRAIN
BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group"s business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company"s own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brain-biotech.com
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1267541
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1267541 11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
