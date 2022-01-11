





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Deutsche Bank AG

Street:

Taunusanlage 12

Postal code:

60325

City:

Frankfurt a. M.

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Stephen A. Feinberg

Date of birth: 29 March 1960



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

10 Jan 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

1.99 %

0.00 %

1.99 %

2066773131

Previous notification

3.001 %

0.00 %

3.001 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005140008

0

41035000

0.00 %

1.99 %

Total

41035000

1.99 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-Stephen A. Feinberg

%

%

%

-Cerberus Associates II, LLC

%

%

%

-Cerberus Partners II, LP

%

%

%

-Promontoria Europe Investments 138 LDC

%

%

%

-Promontoria 28 Cooperatie U.A.

%

%

%

-Promontoria Holding 193 BV

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

-Stephen A. Feinberg

%

%

%

-Cerberus MG GP, LLC

%

%

%

-Cerberus MG Fund, LP

%

%

%

-Promontoria Europe Investments 138 LDC

%

%

%

-Promontoria 28 Cooperatie U.A.

%

%

%

-Promontoria Holding 193 BV

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

-Stephen A. Feinberg

%

%

%

-Cerberus Associates II, Ltd

%

%

%

-Cerberus International II Master Fund LP

%

%

%

-Promontoria Europe Investments 138 LDC

%

%

%

-Promontoria 28 Cooperatie U.A.

%

%

%

-Promontoria Holding 193 BV

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

-Stephen A. Feinberg

%

%

%

-Cerberus Institutional Associates CAL II, Ltd

%

%

%

-Cerberus CAL II Partners, LP

%

%

%

-Promontoria Europe Investments 138 LDC

%

%

%

-Promontoria 28 Cooperatie U.A.

%

%

%

-Promontoria Holding 193 BV

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

-Stephen A. Feinberg

%

%

%

-Cerberus Institutional Associates III, Ltd

%

%

%

-Cerberus Institutional Partners VI, LP

%

%

%

-Promontoria Europe Investments 138 LDC

%

%

%

-Promontoria 28 Cooperatie U.A.

%

%

%

-Promontoria Holding 193 BV

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

-Stephen A. Feinberg

%

%

%

-Cerberus Institutional Associates AN, LLC

%

%

%

-Cerberus AN Master Fund, LP

%

%

%

-Promontoria Europe Investments 138 LDC

%

%

%

-Promontoria 28 Cooperatie U.A.

%

%

%

-Promontoria Holding 193 BV

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

-Stephen A. Feinberg

%

%

%

-Cerberus Institutional Associates SC II, Ltd

%

%

%

-Cerberus SC Partners II, LP

%

%

%

-Promontoria Europe Investments 138 LDC

%

%

%

-Promontoria 28 Cooperatie U.A.

%

%

%

-Promontoria Holding 193 BV

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

10 Jan 2022



