DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: ​​​​​​​Voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of alstria by Brookfield

DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Offer/Bond


alstria office REIT-AG: ​​​​​​​Voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of alstria by Brookfield


12-Jan-2022 / 13:17 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ALSTRIA BY BROOKFIELD



  • Brookfield secures more than 50% of the shares of alstria office REIT-AG

  • Change of control within the meaning of the terms and conditions of the Fixed Rate Notes has occurred

  • In the event of a rating downgrade of the Fixed Rate Notes, the note holders may request repayment of the Fixed Rate Notes at 101% of the principal amount of the Fixed Rate Notes plus unpaid interest accrued

Hamburg, January 12, 2022 - Today, Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. ("Bidder") announced that the Bidder and persons acting jointly with the Bidder acquired in total 89,904,173 of shares and voting rights (50.50 % of the issued share capital) of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1). Subject to the fulfilment of all offer conditions of the takeover offer, these shares and voting rights in alstria are attributed, inter alia, to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield") to the effect that, after settlement of the takeover offer, Brookfield will own indirectly more than 50% of the voting rights and the shares of alstria.



The acquisitions announced by the Bidder today constitute a change of control in the meaning of the terms and conditions of the Fixed Rate Notes 2016/2023 (ISIN: XS1346695437), the Fixed Rate Notes 2017/2027 (ISIN: XS1717584913), the Fixed Rate Notes 2019/2025 (ISIN: XS2053346297) and the Fixed Rate Notes 2020/2026 (ISIN: XS2191013171).



If, within 120 days after the change of control, a rating downgrade occurs due to the change of control, the holders of the Fixed Rate Notes have the right to early redemption of the Fixed Rate Notes at 101% of the principal amount of the Fixed Rate Note plus unpaid interest accrued.



ISIN XS1346695437 Fixed Rate Notes 2016/2023,

ISIN XS1717584913 Fixed Rate Notes 2017/2027,

ISIN XS2053346297 Fixed Rate Notes 2019/2025,

ISIN XS2191013171 Fixed Rate Notes 2020/2026,

ISIN DE000A0LD2U1 alstria share



Contact:

alstria office REIT-AG

Julius Stinauer

Teamleader IR/PR

Steinstr. 7

20095 Hamburg

+49 (0) 40 226 341 344

jstinauer@alstria.de

Further information:

www.alstria.de

www.twitter.com/alstria_REIT

www.beehive.work

linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of March 31, 2021, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.6 billion.



Disclaimer

This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria"s management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.




 







12-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1267952





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1267952  12-Jan-2022 CET/CEST







