VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ALSTRIA BY BROOKFIELD

Brookfield secures more than 50% of the shares of alstria office REIT-AG



Change of control within the meaning of the terms and conditions of the Fixed Rate Notes has occurred



In the event of a rating downgrade of the Fixed Rate Notes, the note holders may request repayment of the Fixed Rate Notes at 101% of the principal amount of the Fixed Rate Notes plus unpaid interest accrued



Hamburg, January 12, 2022 - Today, Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. ("Bidder") announced that the Bidder and persons acting jointly with the Bidder acquired in total 89,904,173 of shares and voting rights (50.50 % of the issued share capital) of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1). Subject to the fulfilment of all offer conditions of the takeover offer, these shares and voting rights in alstria are attributed, inter alia, to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield") to the effect that, after settlement of the takeover offer, Brookfield will own indirectly more than 50% of the voting rights and the shares of alstria.

The acquisitions announced by the Bidder today constitute a change of control in the meaning of the terms and conditions of the Fixed Rate Notes 2016/2023 (ISIN: XS1346695437), the Fixed Rate Notes 2017/2027 (ISIN: XS1717584913), the Fixed Rate Notes 2019/2025 (ISIN: XS2053346297) and the Fixed Rate Notes 2020/2026 (ISIN: XS2191013171).

If, within 120 days after the change of control, a rating downgrade occurs due to the change of control, the holders of the Fixed Rate Notes have the right to early redemption of the Fixed Rate Notes at 101% of the principal amount of the Fixed Rate Note plus unpaid interest accrued.

ISIN XS1346695437 Fixed Rate Notes 2016/2023,



ISIN XS1717584913 Fixed Rate Notes 2017/2027,



ISIN XS2053346297 Fixed Rate Notes 2019/2025,



ISIN XS2191013171 Fixed Rate Notes 2020/2026,



ISIN DE000A0LD2U1 alstria share

