ad pepper media International N.V. expects revenue and EBITDA for Q4 2021 below last year





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 12 January 2022

ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading performance marketing companies in Europe, expects the consolidated revenue and EBITDA of the group for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be below the level of the previous year. The reason for this is the poor revenue performance of the ad pepper segment continuing in the last quarter - despite a strong development of the ad agents segment - and Christmas sales for the Webgains segment falling short of last year"s pandemic-related record highs.

Based on the preliminary sales figures, the management hence anticipates that the revenue forecast of up to EUR 8,000k for the fourth quarter of 2021 which was published on 19 October 2021 has to be adjusted to currently expected revenue in the amount of approx. EUR 7,000k (Q4 2020: EUR 7,648k). For the overall year, revenue in the amount of approx. EUR 27,400k are thus expected (2020: EUR 25,615k) which equals a growth rate of approx. 7 percent.

Considering the revenue development in the fourth quarter, the EBITDA will now approximately be between EUR 600k and EUR 800k (Q4 2020: EUR 2,246k). With respect to the entire twelve-months period of 2021, the management expects an EBITDA ranging from approx. EUR 4,200k to EUR 4,400k (2020: EUR 6,559k) which equals a decrease of approx. 33 to 35 percent compared to the previous year but is still considerably higher than the level before the pandemic (2019: EUR 3,512k).

ad pepper media international N.V. is expected to publish the unaudited figures for the 2021 financial year in early February 2022. The annual report for the 2021 financial year will be published on 29 March 2022.







For more information:



Dr Jens Körner (CEO)



ad pepper media International N.V.



+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com