DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board adjusts earnings guidance for 2021
2022. január 12., szerda, 21:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Niestetal, January 12, 2022 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) is adjusting its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021. This is due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants (O&M business). The reason for the negotiations are defects in some of the solar parks to be maintained by SMA, which only became apparent after the contract was concluded. Based on the resulting one-off effect, the SMA Managing Board now expects an EBITDA between €20 million and €30 million for fiscal year 2021 (previously: €50 million to €65 million).
Contact:
Ulrich Hadding
Chief Financial Officer
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About SMA
Head of Corporate Communications:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
|E-mail:
|info@sma.de
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DJ6J9
|WKN:
|A0DJ6J
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1268118
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1268118 12-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]