DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. január 13., csütörtök, 09:33







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: DIC Asset AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






DIC Asset AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








13.01.2022 / 09:33



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die DIC Asset AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.02.2022

Ort: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_JA_2021_D.pdf

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.02.2022

Ort: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2021_D.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.02.2022

Ort: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2021_E.pdf













13.01.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1268362  13.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268362&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum