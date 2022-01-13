DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert closes acquisition of the WVD Group
2022. január 13., csütörtök, 11:28
- Acquisition of 100% of the shares of the dealer for leisure vehicles
- Expansion of the dealer network in south-west Germany
- Previous management team continues to be responsible for operations
Jandelsbrunn - Knaus Tabbert has closed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the WVD Group and is now the sole owner of the dealer for leisure vehicles. Knaus Tabbert had already announced the acquisition of the WVD Group (Freiburg, Germany) in December. All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled.
"With this acquisition, we are expanding our geographical market position and strengthening our position in south-western Germany. We have succeeded in binding a very successful sales partner closely to our company and in the future we will be able to further deepen access to our end customers," Gerd Adamietzki, CSO of Knaus Tabbert AG, commented on the transaction.
Contact:
Press/Media: Stefan V. Diehl Telefon: +49 8583 21 - 300 E‐Mail: s.diehl@knaustabbert.de
About Knaus Tabbert
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1268415
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1268415 13.01.2022
