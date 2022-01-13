



Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert closes acquisition of the WVD Group

















Acquisition of 100% of the shares of the dealer for leisure vehicles- Expansion of the dealer network in south-west Germany- Previous management team continues to be responsible for operations

Jandelsbrunn - Knaus Tabbert has closed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the WVD Group and is now the sole owner of the dealer for leisure vehicles. Knaus Tabbert had already announced the acquisition of the WVD Group (Freiburg, Germany) in December. All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled.

"With this acquisition, we are expanding our geographical market position and strengthening our position in south-western Germany. We have succeeded in binding a very successful sales partner closely to our company and in the future we will be able to further deepen access to our end customers," Gerd Adamietzki, CSO of Knaus Tabbert AG, commented on the transaction.

Contact:

Press/Media: Stefan V. Diehl Telefon: +49 8583 21 - 300 E‐Mail: s.diehl@knaustabbert.de



Investor Relations: Taverne Telefon: +49 152 020 929 09 E‐Mail: m.taverne@knaustabbert.de



About the WVD Group



In addition to the sale and rental of recreational vehicles, WVD Südcaravan offers the complete portfolio of services and is a long-standing dealer partner of Knaus Tabbert. With around 40 employees and over 20,000m² of sales and service space, the dealer is one of the leading suppliers of recreational vehicles in southern Germany. In the 2020/21 financial year, a total turnover of around 20 million euros was generated, mainly with Knaus Tabbert vehicles.

About Knaus Tabbert



Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles in Europe with headquarters in Jandelsbrunn, Lower Bavaria. Further locations in Germany are Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld as well as Nagyoroszi in Hungary. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. With its brands KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO and the internet platform RENT AND TRAVEL, the company achieved a turnover of almost 800 million euros in 2020 and produced more than 24,000 recreational vehicles with around 3,000 employees. More information: www.knaustabbert.de