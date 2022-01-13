DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch

2022. január 13., csütörtök, 15:16















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








13.01.2022 / 15:14




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Patrick
Nachname(n): Lammers

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

E.ON SE


b) LEI

Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000ENAG999


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
11.848 EUR 198086.71 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
11.848 EUR 198086.71 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

13.01.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














13.01.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.eon.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



71977  13.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268566&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum