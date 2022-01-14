DGAP-Adhoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Fourth quarter results exceed analyst expectations
2022. január 13., csütörtök, 21:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, DWS Group"s fourth quarter results will show revenues of EUR 798 million and a profit before tax of EUR 356 million. The adjusted profit before tax will be EUR 378 million1. The Cost-Income Ratio will be 55.3 percent. The adjusted Cost-Income Ratio will be 52.7 percent for the quarter. These key numbers significantly exceed the published analyst consensus.
These results are driven by higher than expected performance and transaction fees of EUR 126 million as well as by higher management fees.
The Executive Board has also - in line with the firm"s communicated Phase 2 growth strategy - decided to recommend to the AGM, subject to Supervisory Board approval, a dividend for financial year 2021 of EUR 2.00 per share.
DWS Group will report its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021 on January 27, 2022, and its audited results as part of its Annual Report 2021 on March 11, 2022.
1For description of adjusted profit before tax and adjusted cost-income ratio see DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Interim Report 2021.
Contact:
Adib Sisani
Global Head of Communications & Marketing
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstr. 11-17
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
+49 69 910 61960
adib.sisani@dws.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Mainzer Landstaße 11-17
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 910 14700
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 910 32223
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@dws.com
|Internet:
|https://group.dws.com/de/ir/
|ISIN:
|DE000DWS1007
|WKN:
|DWS100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1268559
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1268559 13-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
