Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, DWS Group"s fourth quarter results will show revenues of EUR 798 million and a profit before tax of EUR 356 million. The adjusted profit before tax will be EUR 378 million1. The Cost-Income Ratio will be 55.3 percent. The adjusted Cost-Income Ratio will be 52.7 percent for the quarter. These key numbers significantly exceed the published analyst consensus.





These results are driven by higher than expected performance and transaction fees of EUR 126 million as well as by higher management fees.





The Executive Board has also - in line with the firm"s communicated Phase 2 growth strategy - decided to recommend to the AGM, subject to Supervisory Board approval, a dividend for financial year 2021 of EUR 2.00 per share.





DWS Group will report its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021 on January 27, 2022, and its audited results as part of its Annual Report 2021 on March 11, 2022.



1For description of adjusted profit before tax and adjusted cost-income ratio see DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Interim Report 2021.









