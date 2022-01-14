The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 13, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 10 jan 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

1.391.910,00

1.391.910,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

310.157,00

310.157,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

6.127,00

6.127,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

40,00

40,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

65.326,00

65.326,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

83.967,00

83.967,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

15.312,00

15.312,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

14.347,00

14.347,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

795.236,00

795.236,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

12.902,00

12.902,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

190.768,00

190.768,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Warrant

47.130,00

47.130,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,94%

0,00%

0,00%

0,07%

2,87%

Voting rights

2,94%

0,00%

0,00%

0,07%

2,87%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=118786