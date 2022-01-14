The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 11, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 05 jan 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

1.039.364,00

1.039.364,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

603.922,00

603.922,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

6.212,00

6.212,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

39,00

39,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

59.097,00

59.097,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

387.633,00

387.633,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

180.867,00

180.867,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

15.514,00

15.514,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

10.298,00

10.298,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

756.598,00

756.598,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

16.703,00

16.703,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

209.552,00

209.552,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Warrant

50.630,00

50.630,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,12%

0,00%

0,00%

0,28%

2,84%

Voting rights

3,12%

0,00%

0,00%

0,28%

2,84%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=118667