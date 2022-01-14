





Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 22, 2022Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 22, 2022Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 28, 2022Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 28, 2022Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html

























