1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Coenen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christine
Last name(s): Coenen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
59.28 EUR 88920.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
59.2800 EUR 88920.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

14/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
