DGAP-News: Frankfurt/Main Higher Regional Court appoints Holger Giese, Friedrich Munsberg and Dr Ulrich Theileis to the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank
- Term of the appointment until the next ordinary General Meeting
- Prof. Dr Hermann Wagner: "We welcome the decision taken by the Higher Regional Court. We believe it is important to swiftly restore a fully-staffed Supervisory Board. I look forward to the cooperation with our new colleagues, who will be a very good match for the Supervisory Board, thanks to their expertise and experience."
Wiesbaden, 14 January 2022 - With a binding decision, the Frankfurt/Main Higher Regional Court approved the application submitted by Aareal Bank to appoint Messrs Holger Giese, Friedrich Munsberg and Dr Ulrich Theileis as members of Aareal Bank"s Supervisory Board, with immediate effect. Previously, the Wiesbaden Local Court had rejected the Bank"s application for appointment of Supervisory Board members, stating that it did not recognise any urgency. Aareal Bank had lodged a complaint against this decision.
Holger Giese was General Counsel at DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG and General Counsel Private Bank Germany at Deutsche Bank AG until 2020; he now works as a lawyer. Having started his career at Deutsche Post AG and Westdeutsche Landesbank, he subsequently served as General Counsel of Deutsche Postbank AG between 2004 and 2018.
Friedrich Munsberg has long-standing banking experience with a focus on commercial property finance, capital markets and treasury as well as public finance. He served a total of 15 years on Pfandbrief bank management boards - as Chairman of the Management Board of Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland, as Management Board member of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank and of Münchener Hypothekenbank. He started his career at Deutsche Bank.
Dr Ulrich Theileis was Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of L-Bank Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg - Development Bank until the end of 2021, where he was responsible for several divisions, including accounting/financial reporting, the back office, and - in particular - all IT areas. He worked at audit firm Deloitte from 1996 to 2012, where he became a partner in 2006. During his studies, he worked at the Business Informatics Department at the University of Bayreuth.
Prof. Dr Hermann Wagner, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG, commented: "We welcome the decision taken by the Higher Regional Court. We believe that in the Company"s current very demanding situation, it is vital to swiftly restore a fully-staffed Supervisory Board. I look forward to the cooperation with our new colleagues, who will be a very good match for the Supervisory Board, thanks to their expertise and experience."
