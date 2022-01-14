DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Profit Warning





SNP SE Publishes Preliminary Figures for 2021 Fiscal Year





14-Jan-2022 / 18:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP SE Publishes Preliminary Figures for 2021 Fiscal Year

Heidelberg, January 14, 2022 - Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) generated revenues of around EUR 44 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (previous year: EUR 37.5 million), still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and an EBIT margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range (previous year: approx. 1%). For the 2021 fiscal year, this results in annual revenues of around EUR 166 million (previous year: EUR 143.8 million), EBITDA of around EUR 14 million (previous year: EUR 9.2 million) and an EBIT margin of approx. 3% (previous year: 0.6%). This enabled significant growth rates to be achieved in terms of both revenue and earnings. However, the preliminary figures for annual revenues, EBITDA and the EBIT margin are each below the forecast of EUR 170 million to EUR 180 million (revenues), EUR 18 million to EUR 22 million (EBITDA) and 5% to 7% (EBIT margin) published in October 2021.

The main reasons for the deviation in revenue expectations are the postponement of projects from the fourth quarter of 2021 to 2022 as well as lower than expected project volumes in the awarding of major IT projects as a result of time extensions and partially commissioned orders.

Earnings were impacted by non-recurring special costs of around EUR 1 million in the fourth quarter. In addition, in 2021, an increasing number of projects were implemented with partners on the basis of software quotas that were contracted in previous years; these software revenues of around EUR 7 million and the resulting effects on earnings were already realized in previous years. Since mid-2021, SNP has started to conclude new contracts with partner companies exclusively without software quotas firmly agreed in advance and without recognizing the revenue and earnings upon signing the contract. As a result, the order entry and revenue from these transactions no longer apply when the contract is concluded with the partner, but only when the sale is made to the end customer.

Order entry increased to approx. EUR 192 million in the 2021 fiscal year (previous year: EUR 184.4 million), and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 was achieved.

For the 2022 fiscal year, the company expects significant revenue growth and a very strong increase in EBITDA, EBIT and EBIT margin, assuming there is renewed willingness to invest worldwide.

The figures in this notification are based on preliminary and unaudited Group figures. The Annual Report 2021 will be published on March 30, 2022.