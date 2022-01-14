DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

14.01.2022 / 19:02




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Antonella
Last name(s): Mei-Pochtler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
14.995 EUR 8682.105 EUR
15.00 EUR 15540.00 EUR
15.005 EUR 8297.765 EUR
15.01 EUR 40271.83 EUR
15.015 EUR 27762.735 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.008127 EUR 100554.45 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

05/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
