DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has reached an agreement with the State of Hesse on letter of intent on public investment subsidies

2022. január 14., péntek, 19:57





DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Letter of Intent


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has reached an agreement with the State of Hesse on letter of intent on public investment subsidies


14-Jan-2022 / 19:57 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG decided today to sign a letter of intent from the State of Hesse on the provision of public investment subsidies for the University Hospital Gießen and Marburg (UKGM). In this letter of intent, amongst others, the State of Hesse holds out the prospect of investment subsidies for UKGM amounting to up to 45 million euros per year for a period of ten years, which are to increase over the term by 1.5% per year in the first five years and by 2.5% per year in the second five years. The promised public investment subsidies can cover part of the necessary investments required to maintain the university hospital structures in the coming years. A continuation of the previous separate accounting is also envisaged.



At the same time, the letter of intent provides for several regulations on other items, including an obligation to retain the profits of UKGM during this period, provisions in the event of a change of control as well as, a prohibition of spin-offs and the exclusion of terminations for operational reasons.



All provisions made in the letter of intent are subject to the conclusion of a legally binding agreement between, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Universitätsklinikum Gießen und Marburg GmbH, the State of Hesse and the Universities Gießen and Marburg with their medicine faculties. The conclusion of this agreement is also subject to the release of the necessary funds by the budget legislator of the State of Hesse.

Contact


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Group Head of Accounting, Tax, Controlling, Finance and Investor Relations

Igor Levit

T. +49 9771 65-12210 | igor.levit@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Julian Schmitt

T. +49 9771 65-12250 | julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com










14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

Salzburger Leite 1

97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1269145





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1269145  14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269145&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum