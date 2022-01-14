DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Letter of Intent





RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has reached an agreement with the State of Hesse on letter of intent on public investment subsidies





14-Jan-2022 / 19:57 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG decided today to sign a letter of intent from the State of Hesse on the provision of public investment subsidies for the University Hospital Gießen and Marburg (UKGM). In this letter of intent, amongst others, the State of Hesse holds out the prospect of investment subsidies for UKGM amounting to up to 45 million euros per year for a period of ten years, which are to increase over the term by 1.5% per year in the first five years and by 2.5% per year in the second five years. The promised public investment subsidies can cover part of the necessary investments required to maintain the university hospital structures in the coming years. A continuation of the previous separate accounting is also envisaged.

At the same time, the letter of intent provides for several regulations on other items, including an obligation to retain the profits of UKGM during this period, provisions in the event of a change of control as well as, a prohibition of spin-offs and the exclusion of terminations for operational reasons.