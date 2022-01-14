DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: No progress on the German investment review of the public takeover by GlobalWafers
2022. január 14., péntek, 20:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer
Siltronic AG
No progress on the German investment review of the public takeover by GlobalWafers
Germany, Munich, January 14, 2022 - In light of current market reports, Siltronic AG announces: The representatives of Siltronic AG and GlobalWafers GmbH have, during recent discussions with representatives of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK formerly BMWi), still not received any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance (certificate of non-objection) for the public takeover of Siltronic AG by GlobalWafers may be issued.
In the BMWK"s view, in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable to mitigate concerns with respect to the transaction, and the BMWK has not communicated specific commitments or conditions, under which a clearance decision (certificate of non-objection) could be issued.
The public takeover offer of GlobalWafers GmbH provides that all closing conditions have to be fulfilled until January 31, 2022. The transaction cannot be closed if the BMWK does not issue the clearance decision (certificate of non-objection) on or before January 31, 2022.
Siltronic will announce the preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2021 on February 2, 2022 (previously January 26, 2022).
Additional information
ISIN: DE000WAF3001 / DE000WAF3019
Contact:
Important Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1269148
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1269148 14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
