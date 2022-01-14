DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer





Siltronic AG: No progress on the German investment review of the public takeover by GlobalWafers





No progress on the German investment review of the public takeover by GlobalWafers

Germany, Munich, January 14, 2022 - In light of current market reports, Siltronic AG announces: The representatives of Siltronic AG and GlobalWafers GmbH have, during recent discussions with representatives of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK formerly BMWi), still not received any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance (certificate of non-objection) for the public takeover of Siltronic AG by GlobalWafers may be issued.

In the BMWK"s view, in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable to mitigate concerns with respect to the transaction, and the BMWK has not communicated specific commitments or conditions, under which a clearance decision (certificate of non-objection) could be issued.

The public takeover offer of GlobalWafers GmbH provides that all closing conditions have to be fulfilled until January 31, 2022. The transaction cannot be closed if the BMWK does not issue the clearance decision (certificate of non-objection) on or before January 31, 2022.

Siltronic will announce the preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2021 on February 2, 2022 (previously January 26, 2022).

