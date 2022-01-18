MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 10, 2022 until and including January 14, 2022, a number of 51,091 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

10.01.2022

10,754

8.4018

11.01.2022

10,798

8.3758

12.01.2022

7,707

8.3986

13.01.2022

11,097

8.4684

14.01.2022

10,735

8.3244



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including January 14, 2022 amounts to 104,656 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.