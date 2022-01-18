Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 29th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 10 January 2022 until and including 14 January 2022, a number of 38,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 June 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 June 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)1

01/10/2022

2,000

61.0243

01/11/2022

2,000

62.1172

01/12/2022

2,000

61.4689

01/13/2022

2,000

60.6485

01/14/2022

30,000

59.5347



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 14 January 2022 amounts to 2,912,329 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 17 January 2022

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

1 Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.