17.01.2022 / 17:44



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3300


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html#













Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
