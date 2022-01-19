



Nordex Group achieves order intake of 7.95 GW in fiscal year 2021

















Hamburg, 18 January 2022. The Nordex Group recorded high demand in the fourth quarter of 2021 in line with expectations. Including another project in the United States in December for more than 180 MW, the Nordex Group achieved an order intake of 7.95 gigawatts (GW) in the year (2020: 6.02 GW). Orders included a total of 1,636 wind turbines (2020: 1,331 wind turbines). The fourth quarter accounted for 678 wind turbines (Q4 2020: 491) with a total capacity of 3.3 GW (Q4 2020: 2.3 GW). The share of efficient and competitive Delta4000 wind turbines amounted to 83 percent for the full year (2020: 81 percent).

Order intake in the 4th quarter 2021



Orders in the final quarter of 2021 (in MW) were distributed as follows: 52 percent, and thus the largest share was accounted for in Europe, 21 percent in the USA, and 27 percent in Latin America. The Delta4000 series with now seven different product types accounted for 88 percent of orders in the fourth quarter (Q4 2020: 81 percent).



Order intake in fiscal year 2021



The Nordex Group received orders from 16 European countries in 2021. Overall, Europe accounted for 58 percent of total order intake. The largest individual European markets were Germany, Finland, France, Poland and Turkey. Latin America accounted for 21 percent of the order volume and in Australia ("Rest of the World" region) the Nordex Group achieved a share of 12 percent of total order intake with its largest single order in the Company"s history. The United States, and thus the North American region, accounted for 9 percent of orders.

"Order intake momentum in the fourth quarter of 2021 was, as we expected, very strong. Numerous orders from Europe and other core markets as well as the major order from Australia have helped us to build a strong order book in 2021. Provided the macro environment evolves as encouraging as expected, we continue to see good prospects for our products, which stand for carbon-free electricity production," says José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group.

