



DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG





/ Key word(s): Real Estate













ACCENTRO Achieves New Record Level in Housing Sales

















18.01.2022 / 08:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ACCENTRO Achieves New Record Level in Housing Sales

- Notarised condominium sales in 2021 climbs by 107.7 % to EUR 246.5 million

- Number of sold units increases by 81.2 % to 761





Berlin, 18 January 2022 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, a residential real estate investor and Germany"s leading housing privatisation company, looks back on a very successful year 2021 in its housing privatisation business. The notarised volume of condominium sales reached a new record level: Climbing by 107.7 % to EUR 246.5 million (previous year: EUR 118.7 million), it more than doubled in 2021. The number of sold units developed just as dynamically, as it increased by 81.2 % to 761 units (previous year: 420 units). About 60 % of the units were acquired by buy-to-let investors which underlines the high appeal that German residential real estate continues to have.

Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, is very satisfied: "The German housing market again developed very dynamically last year. Investor interest remains as high as ever. Our company was able to best meet the high demand for attractive housing thanks to our first-class property portfolio. Our strong sales pipeline continues to be well-filled, amounting to around EUR 360 million sales volume in the housing privatisation business alone. Therefore, ACCENTRO faces the future very positively and expect the successful business development to continue this year."



About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germany"s market leader in housing privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 5,200 units as of 31 December 2020. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include East German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region and Bavaria. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises four core divisions. These are the tenant-sensitive retailing of apartments to owner-occupiers and private buy-to-let investors, the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the set-up and management of a proprietary real estate portfolio, and third-party apartment marketing for property asset holders, investors and developers. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de



Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr



ACCENTRO Real Estate AG



Kantstrasse 44/45



D-10625 Berlin



E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de



Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272



Press and Public Relations Contact:

Christian Dose



WMP EuroCom AG



Barckhausstrasse 1



D-60325 Frankfurt



E-mail: c.dose@wmp-ag.de



Tel. +49 (0)69 2475689491



Mobile: +49 (0)173 6679900