1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Rouven

Last name(s):

Westphal



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

118.93 EUR





297321.58 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

118.9300 EUR





297321.5800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

14/01/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



18.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

