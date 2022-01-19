DGAP-AFR: KPS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. január 18., kedd, 14:20







Hiermit gibt die KPS AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20.01.2022

Ort: https://kps.com/de/de/investor-relations/financial-publications.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20.01.2022

Ort: https://kps.com/global/en/investor-relations/financial-publications.html













