Atlantic BidCo reaffirms attractiveness of offer for Aareal Bank and sets new threshold at 60%

Minimum acceptance threshold lowered from 70% to 60%



Tender period extended to 2 February 2022



Atlantic BidCo reconfirms its view of the attractiveness of its offer



Frankfurt, 18 January 2022 - Atlantic BidCo GmbH ("the Bidder") today announced that it has decided to lower the minimum acceptance threshold from 70% to 60% for its voluntary public takeover for Aareal Bank AG ("Aareal Bank"). As a result of the amended offer, Aareal Bank"s shareholders will continue to be able to accept the offer and tender their shares until 2 February 2022 (midnight CET).

The Bidder confirms its view of the attractiveness of the offer at €29 per share in cash:

35% premium over 3 month VWAP*



40% premium over 12 month VWAP*



28% premium over broker consensus (median target price)*



Highest offer premium for a German bank over past 20 years



Investment Agreement** entered into with Aareal Bank commits Bidder to:

Long-term partnership for the benefit of all Aareal Bank stakeholders



Strengthening of all three group segments, recognising mutually synergistic relationship



No spin-off of Aareon; also not deemed feasible given legal and regulatory complexities



Focus on earnings retention over dividends



No domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement



Solely financing offer with equity



The Bidder does not require a delisting or squeeze out. Delisting after settlement to be considered subject to market conditions and economic rationale. The offer will continue to be subject to approval from bank regulatory, anti-trust and foreign investment authorities, and other offer conditions.**

* Prior to ad hoc by Aareal Bank on 7 October 2021

** Further details in offer document available at www.atlantic-offer.com

About Advent

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of September 30, 2021, had USD 86 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 250 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

Website: www.adventinternational.com



LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

About Centerbridge

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines - private equity, private credit and real estate - in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and as of August 31, 2021, has approximately USD 32 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com.

