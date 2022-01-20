



DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.





/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel













Corestate strengthens institutional real estate business: Martin Eberhardt joins as new CIO for DACH region, Edward Bates becomes CIO International

















19.01.2022 / 08:33









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corestate strengthens institutional real estate business: Martin Eberhardt joins as new CIO for DACH region, Edward Bates becomes CIO International

- Top personnel selection increases the influence of the strategic real estate business

Frankfurt, January 19, 2022. The experienced real estate expert Martin Eberhardt takes over the newly-designed position of Chief Investment Officer (CIO) DACH at Corestate. Based in Frankfurt, Eberhardt will manage the Funds, Asset and Investment Management and Development business sectors. The longtime CEO of the Corestate subsidiary STAM Europe, Edward Bates, will complete the management team of the Real Estate Equity Division as the new CIO International with responsibility for the European business.

Eberhardt (57) has years of leadership experience in advising institutional real estate investors at, among others, Union Investment, Bouwfonds and Swiss Life. He was also Chairman of the Management Board at RICS Deutschland and a member of the executive committee of the German Property Federation (ZIA).

Edward Bates also has extensive experience in the international real estate sector, having previously held positions as Senior Principal and Co-Head of Real Estate at Doughty Hanson & Co. and Investment Director at Orion Capital Managers.

René Parmantier, Corestate"s CEO says: "We want to strengthen our institutional real estate business and work even more innovatively on the product side for the benefit of our clients. Martin Eberhardt knows the demands of institutional investors like no one else. As CIO for the DACH region, together with Edward Bates as the new CIO International, he will open up new and exclusive opportunities and market access to our clients."



Press contact

Jorge Person



T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369



jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

Investor Relations contact

Thomas Fritsche



T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025



ir@corestate-capital.com



About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE)

CORESTATE is an investment manager and co-investor with around € 27 billion in assets under management. The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanisation, demographic shifts or sustainability - trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At CORESTATE, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With some 850 experts, CORESTATE offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. CORESTATE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries across Europe, with offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and London. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information.



Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking statements, which apply only to the date of this communication.