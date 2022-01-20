DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. január 19., szerda, 09:56







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: SAP SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






SAP SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








19.01.2022 / 09:56



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die SAP SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.03.2022

Ort: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2021/sap-2021-integrierter-bericht.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.03.2022

Ort: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2021/sap-2021-integrated-report.pdf













19.01.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sap.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1270369  19.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270369&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum