19.01.2022 / 15:52



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MeVis Medical Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 27, 2022

Address: https://www.mevis.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022

Address: https://www.mevis.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte













Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG

Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1

28359 Bremen

Germany
Internet: http://www.mevis.de





 
