DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

2022. január 20., csütörtök, 19:09















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








20.01.2022 / 19:07




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Pieter-Jan
Last name(s): Vandepitte

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 213 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs").
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
113.24 EUR 24120.12 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
113.24 EUR 24120.12 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

17/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














20.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



72047  20.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270582&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum