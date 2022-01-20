DGAP-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








20.01.2022 / 19:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Joe
Last name(s): Kaeser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler Truck Holding AG


b) LEI

529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
33 EUR 165000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
33 EUR 165000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

20/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin
MIC: TGAT














20.01.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG

Fasanenweg 10

70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Germany





 
End of News DGAP News Service



72079  20.01.2022 



Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

