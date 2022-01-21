DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2021 fiscal year with a loss
2022. január 21., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Listing Rules
BB Biotech AG closes the 2021 fiscal year with a loss
In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its financial year 2021.
Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a loss of approximately CHF 405 million for the financial year 2021 (profit of CHF 691 million in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.
The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 21, 2022 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 18, 2022.
For further information:
Media Relations
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1270962
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1270962 21-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
