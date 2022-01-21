DGAP-AFR: Stabilus S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
2022. január 21., péntek, 15:37
Hiermit gibt die Stabilus S.A. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.01.2022
Ort: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1271611 21.01.2022
