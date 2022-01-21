DGAP-Adhoc: Additional provisions on foreign currency loans in Poland in the amount of €436 million - Commerzbank"s result burdened by a corresponding amount; still positive full-year net result expected
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Additional provisions on foreign currency loans in Poland in the amount of €436 million - Commerzbank"s result burdened by a corresponding amount; still positive full-year net result expected
Commerzbank"s fourth quarter operating result is burdened by a corresponding amount. Nevertheless, Commerzbank expects a positive net result for the financial year 2021.
