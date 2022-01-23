DGAP-NVR: 468 SPAC II SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: 468 SPAC II SE


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






468 SPAC II SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








22.01.2022 / 20:29



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


468 SPAC II SE

9 Rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme







  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

26,250,000














Sprache: Deutsch
468 SPAC II SE

9 Rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg





 
